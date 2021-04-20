ANDALUCIA has detected 1415 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours as the fourth wave continues across the south of Spain.

Tuesday’s caseload is much lower than the 2368 cases recorded this time last week and a noted drop from the 3864 recorded on April 3 after Semana Santa.

Sadly 30 more people have died from COVID-19 in Andalucia over the past 24 hours.

Out of the eight provinces, Sevilla registered the most new cases today with 378, followed by Granada with 243 and Malaga with 219.

A total of 3149 people in Andalucia overcame the virus in the past 24 hours, almost double the number of infections detected.

It comes as the vice-president of the Junta and regional minister of Tourism in Andalusiaannounced on Monday that the regional government will give the green light to financial aid of 200 euros per hotel bed with a limit of 200,000 euros per establishment.

Juan Marín said the support package had been demanded by businesses in the sector, who until now have not received any direct support for their companies.

“Aid is being opened up to the accommodation sector, which until now had not received direct liquidity support due to a legal issue. As the sector asked us, we are going to offer direct grants of 200 euros per hotel bed so that an establishment with a thousand beds will receive 200,000 euros, which is the maximum per property,” said Marin.

In total, the regional government is going to allocate 60 million euros to the aid package for the hotel and tourist apartment sector.

