DOSES of the single-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine have arrived this morning(April 22) in the Valencian Community.

Spain got its first shipment of the vaccine last week but delayed distribution ahead of a European Medicines Agency(EMA) ruling over its safety after a tiny number of blood clot cases in America.

The EMA gave the safety go-ahead for the Johnson vials on Tuesday and 15,000 doses are now in the Valencia region.

The vaccine has two big advantages over other products in that just one dose is needed and it can be stored in an ordinary fridge for weeks.

Vaccination points across the Valencian Community will offer Johnson jabs from tomorrow to people aged between 70 and 79-

4,894 appointment messages have been sent out, and the remainder of the first batch will be used next week in the same age category.

Approximately two million doses of the Johnson vaccine are expected to be used in the region before the end of August.

Regional health chiefs say that they expect to hit a record weekly figure of 250,000 vaccinations between April 26 and May 2.

They suffered a setback yesterday as three out of the four ‘mega’ vaccination centres that opened on Monday had to close because they had run out of vials.

170,000 Pfizer doses will lead next week’s consignment, along with 30,000 each from Moderna and AstraZeneca plus additional Johnson supplies.

Health officials say that 1.3 million people have got at least one vaccine shot, with just under 317,000 being fully immunised after two injections.

