THE latest COVID-19 new case figures in the Valencian Community have fallen both on a weekly and a day-to-day basis.

The regional health ministry said tonight(April 23) that there were 182 new infections today, which is 40 less than yesterday, and 47 fewer than a week ago.

At 40 cases per 100,000 people, the infection rate in the region maintains its status as the lowest in Spain.

The bulk of the new cases in the Community continues to be in Valencia Province, averaging at around 60%.

The last week has seen the highest number of new COVID-19 infections in the last month, fuelled by the Easter holiday period, which now appears to be working its way out of the system.

Six additional fatalities have been reported today taking the pandemic total to 7,282 with 37 deaths over the last seven days

Hospitalisations now stand at 268, which is seven less than yesterday and a week-to-week fall of 58.

62 patients are in ICUs, which is four less than yesterday and one fewer than a week ago.

