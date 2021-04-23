ALICANTE council has done a deal where people booking tickets to musical events in the city can reserve an overnight stay as well.

The City Council, via its tourist board, has reached an agreement with accommodation and local music promoters associations over the initiative.

Deputy mayor, Mari Carmen Sanchez, said:- “The idea is to promote Alicante as a musical tourist destination, with a package that includes tickets to a musical event and an overnight stay in our hotels and tourist apartments.”

The collaboration will run until December 31 and could be extended on a year-to-year basis.

Victoria Puche of the APHA hoteliers association said: “Alicante is not just about the sun and beach. Music concerts can be used to welcome out-of-season tourism, giving added value to the city that can attract visitors.”

The plan involves music promoters putting in links to accommodation sites on their ticket websites and advertising what Alicante has to offer in general.

Accommodation and council portals will return the favour with details of concerts and music festivals.

