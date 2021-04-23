SPAIN is to get its first PEPCO store next week with the opening of a branch on the Costa Blanca.

They plan to open 400 branded shops across the country to challenge the likes of Primark in selling budget fashion and home accessories.

The Polish-based Pepco Group own the UK’s Poundland brand as well as the PEPCO and Dealz names across Europe.

Their Spanish roll-out starts at the Gran Via Shopping Centre in Alicante City on April 29.

The group is concentrating on the Valencian Community and Murcia region for their first openings, with their Spanish headquarters based in Valencia City.

They plan to launch ten shops by September in locations that include Castellon de la Plana, Elche, Lorca and Xativa.

The move means that PEPCO will have 2,200 stores in 14 countries.

Last September, PEPCO opened up in Italy and have plans to expand into Austria.

Andy Bond, Pepco Group chief executive, said: “We completed extensive research on the Spanish market, which we already know well from the rollout of our Dealz brand there, and see it as a key part of our ambitious plans to become Europe’s pre-eminent discount variety retailer.”

“We are confident that the combination of western European store format and product quality at market-leading low prices will prove highly appealing to our new customers across Spain.”

