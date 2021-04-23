HEAVY rainfall washed over most of the Valencia region yesterday (Thursday), with Castellon Province the most affected.

Up to 90 litres per square metre fell in Nules and Vilavella, 71 in Almenara and 45 in Castellon city, causing flooding in agricultural areas and making driving difficult.

In Burriana, the emergency services were forced to close Ecce Homo street due to crumbling masonry on several buildings, although luckily there were no injuries reported.

The yellow alert for heavy rain was deactivated this morning (Friday) in the province, although some showers were still expected to fall in southern areas, where the weekend is predicted to bring heavier rain once again from tomorrow.

Further south, in Xativa (inland Valencia Province), showers caused the collapse of an ancient and abandoned house in the city centre.

Yesterday was the eighth wet day this month in Castellon – the 12th for Alicante and Valencia provinces – proving right the classic Spanish saying ‘En abril, aguas mil’, predicting ‘thousands’ of rainy days for April.

Thankfully, apart from yesterday in the aforementioned areas, most of the rain this month has fallen gradually, enabling a better absorption by crops and replenishing reservoirs and underground deposits.

Temperatures also fell by up to eight degrees in certain parts of the Valencian Community, such as Orihuela (Alicante south), providing probably one of the last breathers before temperatures begin to climb in the run-up to the summer.

