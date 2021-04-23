A MAN has been arrested in Castellon city for mugging a passer-by at knifepoint in broad daylight and then threatening to kill the police officers who arrested him.

The incident took place on Benicassim Avenue near the Hospital General around 1pm, when the suspect reportedly pulled a large knife on another man and demanded that he hand over his wallet.

According to a police report, the victim managed to escape unhurt and hide in a nearby garage, from where he called 091.

Upon arrival, officers identified the man and located three large knives that he had attempted to hide just before being detained.

During his arrest, the suspect repeatedly threatened the police officers in charge of taking him into custody, allegedly explaining how he was going to murder them and their families.

The man has a long police history and has been charged with attempted violent robbery and threats against the authorities.

