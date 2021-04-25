THE Balearic government has announced a new set of coronavirus restrictions for Mallorca which will be in force from Saturday, April 24.

The measures in the next step of this much awaited de-escalation plan will remain in place until at least May 9, coincidentally the day Spain’s state of alarm comes to an end.

Revealing the new restrictions at a press conference, government spokesman and tourism minister, Iago Negueruela, spoke of the importance of a ‘slow and safe de-escalation’.

“We are now moving towards a gradual normalisation which this time we hope will be final,” said Negueruela.

He also thanked all those in the Balearic Islands ‘for the responsibility they have shown and the sacrifices that they have made’ over the last year.

Updated restrictions for Mallorca

Curfew

The curfew has been pushed back by one hour and will now come into effect from 11pm to 6am.

Bars and restaurants

Bars and restaurants will now be able to open from 10am to 5pm and then from 8pm to 10.30pm on Mondays to Thursdays.

Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays will follow the usual closing time of 5pm.

The use of the interior area remains strictly prohibited and on the terraces, a maximum of four people are allowed to sit at each table.

Social gatherings

Social interactions remain limited to a maximum of six people.

Shops

Shops can now open until 9pm under a capacity of 75%.

Shopping centres are also allowed to reopen on Sundays under a capacity of 50%.

Sports

The number of people allowed to take part in low intensity group exercise has been increased from 10 to 15.

Gambling and betting shops

These establishments can reopen under a capacity of 30%, but without offering any type of bar service inside of the premises.

