A lightning strike caused a small fire at the top of a Benidorm skyscraper this morning(April 26).

The bolt hit the Balcon de Poniente building on Avenida Uruguay at around 12.15 am.

A Benidorm park fire crew along with Policia Local officers were called to the 86 metre tall 26 floor structure.

A small blaze broke out in a bank of top-floor gas meters and was quickly extinguished.

It’s believed the fire started when lighting struck part of the metal structure of the skyscraper.

Residents reported hearing a loud bang and seeing a flash of bright light.

Nobody was injured as a result of the lighting strike.