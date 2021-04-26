A Belgian fugitive wanted over an €18 million sports betting scam has been arrested in Alfaz del Pi on the Costa Blanca.

The 64-year-old man had a European Arrest Warrant issued against him by Belgium authorities last May.

He had been using bogus identification papers to go round unnoticed in Spain.

The man had been due to stand trial in Liege on fraud and money laundering charges.

He faces up to three years behind bars if convicted of offences going back to between 2008 and 2012.

The Belgian and his sister are alleged to have scammed thousands of people of cash that they did not use for making bets.

They are said to have pocketed up to €18 million for themselves.

The fugitive was arrested by the Policia Nacional at his Alfaz home.

He was transferred to the National Court in Madrid for his extradition order to be processed.

