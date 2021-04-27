A MAN defending his girlfriend’s honour ended up needing hospital treatment after he was bitten in the penis by a drunk.

The 24-year-old victim was attacked when he told off a passerby who had ‘complimented’ his companion.

The two sweethearts had been walking through the La Puñala district of Elche (Alicante) when they were accosted by a 28-year-old man who was worse for wear.

Knowing the drunk, the boyfriend told him off for his comments to his girlfriend, only to become the target for an assault in which the assailant sank his teeth into the victim’s manhood.

National Police made an arrest

The perpetrator fled the scene while the victim sought medical attention and required three stitches to the delicate wound.

Once patched up, the man made an official complaint, with police later arresting a man and charging him with causing bodily harm.

