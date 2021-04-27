MADRID has confirmed that two bodies found in the west African region of Burkina Faso are those of two Spanish journalists abucted while covering a story on wildlife poaching.

The two Spaniards, identified as David Beriain and Roberto Fraile, were abducted and reported missing on Monday after an attack on their vehicle whilst filming a documentary on anti-poaching measures in the area.

Spain’s foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya told the media in a press conference held on Wednesday morning that the Spanish government are in constant contact with the Burkinabe authorities to understand the details behind the killings.

Shortly after the press conference, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez confirmed the identities of the two men in a tweet.

Se confirma la peor de las noticias. Todo el cariño para los familiares y allegados de David Beriain y Roberto Fraile, asesinados en Burkina Faso. Y nuestro reconocimiento a quienes, como ellos, realizan a diario un periodismo valiente y esencial desde las zonas de conflicto. — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) April 27, 2021

The attack, confirmed by security forces at the time, reported that four people were injured and abducted, the two Spanish filmmakers, one Irish NGO officer and a Burkinabe guide.

The Irish conservation worker is thought to have dual nationality according to the Department of Foreign Affairs and the British Embassy has not yet received a request for assistance.

Families of the missing Spaniards are being kept informed by the Spanish embassy in Mali and the Irish government have been informed of the situation.

The attack occurred as a vehicle containing the documentary makers was patrolling an area of Pama forest reserve to the east of Burkina Faso in broad daylight.

David Beriain and Roberto Fraile have been confirmed as the Spanish reporters that were killed in an ambush in Burkina Faso

The convoy was made up of numerous pick up trucks and military motorcycle guards that left the town of Natiaboani on Monday morning, and stopped around 60 kilometres towards the Pana area to obtain drone shots of the area when the ambush occurred.

As yet, no-one has claimed responsibility for the events, however the region has been the target for numerous armed attacks against French and UN workers in recent months carried out by groups linked to al-Qaeda and ISIS.

READ ALSO: