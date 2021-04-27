144 new coronavirus infections have been reported in the Valencian Community today(April 27) according to the regional health ministry, as hospitalisations continue to fall to levels last seen in mid-August.

The latest COVID case total is a rise of 38 on a week-to-week basis and 63 more than yesterday.

Seven deaths have been reported today taking the pandemic total in the Valencian Community to 7,302 fatalities, with 39 deaths in the last week.

Hospital admissions have dropped to 257, nine less than yesterday and 37 less on a week-to-week basis.

ICU numbers have fallen over a day from 62 to 60, which is a reduction of eight patients since April 20.

15 outbreaks have been reported in the region since yesterday’s outbreak, with once again the bulk of cases coming in Valencia Province and five outbreaks specifically in Valencia City.

The health ministry says that 1,519,428 vaccinations have been administered in the region, with just over 394,000 people receiving two doses.

