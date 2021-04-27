A 59-year-old cyclist died after he swallowed a bee when out on a ride with friends.

The man was riding his bike in the Valencian town of Polinya del Xuquer on Sunday morning(April 25) when the incident happened.

The bee flew into his mouth and the cyclist was stung in his throat as he was travelling with some colleagues on the CV-505.

Emergency services were called and two ambulances arrived at the scene between Algemesi and Albalat.

Paramedics were unable to resuscitate him.

An early theory is that he may have suffered a fatal allergic reaction to the sting.

An autopsy will be carried out to determine the cause of death.