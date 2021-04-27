A ‘test’ concert in Barcelona has produced no evidence of increased COVID cases among the 5,000 people that went to the gig.

Rock band Love of Lesbian performed at the March 27 show at the city’s 17,000 capacity Palau Sant Jordi Arena.

The crowd all tested negative for COVID-19 earlier in the day.

While a mask had to be worn during the show, there was no social distancing.

Just six people tested positive for the coronavirus within two weeks of the concert.

All of those cases were mild or asymptomatic with no secondary infections.

Scientists went further and said that four of the cases probably had nothing to do with the concert.

The rate of infection among attendees was half the rate of people of the same age in Barcelona.

Infectious disease specialist, Josep Maria Llibre, said: “There is absolutely no sign that transmission took place during the event.”

The Barcelona findings mirror those seen following events in Germany and the Netherlands.

