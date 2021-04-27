A CONTROVERSIAL ‘party’ held at the Policia Local headquarters in Mallorca has led to two officers losing their jobs.

Last week, the Olive Press revealed that a leaving party for a retiring officer was held at the Policia Local’s Palma headquarters with 15 on-duty cops in attendance.

Although being held during the working day and among those that worked together, it was deemed by Palma City Council to be a breach of the current coronavirus restrictions in Mallorca which limits social interactions to a maximum of six people.

As a result, councillor Joana Maria Adrover announced at a press conference today that two responsible officers had since been fired.

Both were in charge of coordinating the day-to-day activities inside the force’s headquarters.

Androver however refused to call the farewell celebration a party and said that it was held ‘in the dining room like any other day that officers meet to eat’.

She also expressed her hopes that this matter would not ‘overshadow the good work that the force has done throughout the pandemic’.

After the ‘party’ was leaked to the press, the unit released a statement vehemently denying that there was any wrongdoing.

They claimed that the gathering was ‘purely an institutional act’ that was ‘carried out within the force’s premises’ and ‘during working hours’.

“Can it be classed as an illegal party if it is an act carried out by people who are working?

“We have not violated anything, not even the curfew,” the statement read.

