WELL-KNOWN and much-loved local Moraira ‘celebrity’ Peggy Bloomfield celebrated her 101st birthday party in style today (Tuesday April 27).

The birthday girl

London-born Peggy moved to the Costa Blanca in 2005 to live with her daughter Val and son-in-law Roger. Very busy within the local community, she is an active member of the U3A and other local ladies’ groups.

Blowing out the candles

Her 100th birthday party was cancelled due to strict lockdown last year, but this time many of her friends joined her for a ‘socially distanced’ cava-and-cake morning celebration at the Bon Appetit cafe in Moraira.

Spanish roses for an English rose

Peggy with Teulada-Moraira Mayor Raul Llobell and councillor Sarah Richardson

This was followed by a lunchtime visit to her at home by the new mayor, Raul Llobell, and local councillor Sara Richardson, who gave her their best wishes on behalf of all the citizens of Teulada-Moraira.

A very Happy Birthday and all the best from The Olive Press team!

READ MORE: