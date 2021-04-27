WHILE Santa Cruz can be without a doubt a tourist trap, there are still some fantastic restaurants for a bite to eat – if you know where to look!

You will want to avoid inflated prices which can dupe unsuspecting tourists while also getting a taste of the real Sevilla.

Below are our top picks.

Maestro Marcelino

Head to Maestro Marcelino on Calle Hernando Colon, a two-minute walk from the Giralda (around 20 minutes from Plaza de Espana).

One of the coolest eateries in Santa Cruz, it’s the perfect spot to refuel.

A gourmet deli-cum-tapas bar, it offers a fantastic and varied menu and has some of the best tasting jamon in Sevilla. The staff are also highly knowledgeable and will happily talk you through their impressive wine list.

TIP: Many of the items on sale make for great presents

Bodega Santa Cruz

Nestled in the heart of the barrio on Calle de Rodrigo Caro, the traditional tapas haunt of Bodega Santa Cruz offers the taste of Sevilla at reasonable prices.

You know a place is legitimate when they still write the orders in chalk on the bar top!

But its charm is backed up by its delicious dishes, particularly its pulled pork montadito (mini-sandwich) and solomillo with roquefort.

The place is always buzzing and guarantees a passionate and exciting atmosphere, it’s not to be missed!

Taberna Peregil

This historic hole in the wall on Calle Mateos Gago will have you feeling like you’re Christopher Columbus preparing for his next voyage. Famous for its orange wine (perfect with some manchego cheese), the emblematic Taberna Peregil is a hot favourite with the locals.

Its slow-roasted pork belly slices (chicharrones) are especially delicious, while other menu items include baked goat’s cheese, mini burgers, prawn omelet and the usual tapas suspects.

TIP: Take a bottle of orange wine home for the perfect souvenir

Vineria San Telmo

If you’re looking for somewhere with character and an exciting menu then head to Vineria San Telmo on Paseo Catalina de Ribera.

The fusion tapas haunt features classics like salmorejo and oxtail croquetas but knocks it out of the park with original dishes like its crepe stuffed with morcilla (blood sausage) and squid ink spaghetti with grilled scallops.

Las Teresas

If you’re looking for that perfect sherry to wash down your tapas, head to Las Teresas on Calle Santa Teresa. The uber-traditional bar is noted for its extensive collection of the British favourite, which you can sip surrounded by jamon legs and bullfighting memorabilia which adorn the walls. It serves a good range of traditional tapas while its jamon is simply sublime.