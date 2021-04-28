ANDALUCIA has detected 1484 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the lowest cumulative rate for the third consecutive day.

Sadly 16 more people have died from COVID-19 in Andalucia over the past 24 hours, four less than on Wednesday and two less than a week ago.

Out of the eight provinces, Sevilla registered the most new cases today with 417, followed by Granada with 335 and Malaga with 196.

The drop in cases comes as Junta de Andalucía revealed it would lift the ban on movement in and out of the province on Thursday.

We reported yesterday that Andalusia would be opening up for travel within the region for the first time in more than three months.

The decision was taken on Tuesday afternoon by the regional government’s committee of experts known as the Advisory Council for High Impact Public Health Alerts.

Andalucia’s regional premier Juanma Moreno, announced the committee’s decisions in a televised address following the meeting.

Although movement restrictions between the region’s eight provinces will be lifted, the perimitral closure of the region itself will remain, meaning people will only be allowed to enter and leave Andalucia with justified cause.

The curfew will also remain in place between 11pm and 6am and shops, bars and restaurants must still close by 10.30pm.

Social groups also remain capped at six people meeting outdoors and four people indoors.

However, municipalities which record a cumulative incidence rate of more than 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over a period of 14 days will be placed in confinement – meaning no one is allowed in and out without justifiable reasons and those municipalities which exceed 1,000 cases per 10,000 people will see the additional closure of non-essential activity.

