ROJALES City Council is to pay €673,538 euros to 193 local companies via the Resistir Plan, designed to compensate for losses during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Councillor for Local Development, Miriam Trives, confirmed the amount of grants that are meant to help the self-employed and smaller companies in an area that includes Ciudad Quesada, an urbanisation with the highest density of Brits in Spain.

Out of 198 applications for help, only five were refused.

A variety of companies were authorised the grant, receiving amounts between 2,000 and 6,500 euros over the next few weeks.

Trives highlights that Rojales is one of the first municipalities to administer the funding thanks to a “fast and efficient” processing, management and teamwork between departments.

She said, “We have worked hard so that this much-needed help is a reality and that businesses can continue working, improving and creating wealth.”

Finance reportedly comes largely from the Generalitat Valenciana (62.5%), 22.5% from Alicante Provincial Council and the remaining 15% from Rojales City Council.

