THE bodies of two journalists and their guide killed during an attack on an anti-poaching patrol in Burkina Faso arrived in Spain this morning(April 30).

Spanish reporters David Beriain and Roberto Fraile were accompanying Irish national, Rory Young, head of the Chengeta Wildlife group, in Arly National Park on Monday when they were attacked.

The Airbus 310 carrying the men’s bodies landed at a military airfield in the Madrid area at Torrejon de Ardoz.

The trio were with a group of soldiers and forest rangers when they were ambushed by assailants in trucks and on motorbikes.

The three men were initially reported missing but a day later, the Burkina Faso authorities said they had been killed.

Foreign Minister, Arancha Gonzalez Laya, and Defence Minister, Margarita Robles, were on the airbase tarmac this morning when the plane landed.

The three coffins were carried out by 24 air force officers.

Burkina Faso in Africa has been in the grip of an intensifying jihadist insurgency since 2015.

More than 1,300 people have been killed and one million have fled the violence in the last six years.

