A 42-year-old man has been arrested by the Policia Nacional in Denia after he installed a spy camera in his neighbour’s bathroom.

The ‘Peeping Tom’ has been charged with infringing privacy in addition to child sex abuse and possessing child pornography.

He was jailed by a Denia court ahead of his trial.

The man helpfully offered to replace a broken light bulb after his female neighbour told him that she needed some help to install a replacement.

She left him her house keys because she had to go to work and had her trust breached when he did more than put in a new light.

He installed a small spy camera in the bathroom ceiling to beam images directly to his computer.

It was only months later that the property owner spotted the surveillance camera lodged in a small hole next to a light fitting.

Police officers discovered that another bathroom camera was running from an address that the man previously lived at.

A raid on his house discovered footage from both cameras in addition to computer files of paedophile material, some of which had been recorded by the man.

READ MORE HIDDEN CAMERAS RECORDED HUNDREDS OF NAKED CLIENTS AT COSTA BLANCA BEAUTY SALON

PERVERTS ARRESTED AFTER USING SPY CAMERAS FOR THOUSANDS OF IMAGES IN PUBLIC TOILETS