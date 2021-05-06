168 new coronavirus infections were announced tonight(May 6) in the Valencian Community by the regional health authority.

COVID case numbers are continuing their downward spiral with 47 fewer cases on the indicative week-to-week comparison.

On a day-to-day basis, there were 19 more cases reported today compared to the Wednesday total.

A major indicator of how well things are progressing is that nobody has died from the coronavirus in the region for a week.

The last time that happened was back in July.

Five deaths were reported today but like in previous days, these are ‘historical’ cases from earlier in the year that are now being included in the pandemic total.

The overall death toll now stands at 7.359, with 49 fatalities from the first three months of 2021 being reported over the last week.

Hospital admissions are down by three patients since yesterday, taking the total to 216.

That is a fall of 41 since April 29.

ICU numbers stand at 52, which is two fewer than yesterday and a reduction of three over a week.

The health ministry has said that given ‘the low incidence’ of the virus, it will no longer provide details of outbreaks on a daily basis.

The latest figures will be closely studied by Valencian politicians and health chiefs ahead of this Saturday’s announcement on what kind of restrictions will be maintained after the State of Alarm lapses this Sunday.

Speculation suggests that the curfew will lose two hours and start at midnight along with hospitality businesses being allowed to stay open up to 11.00 or 11.30 pm.

READ MORE EXPLAINED:-COSTA BLANCA’S BARS AND RESTAURANTS ARE DESPERATE TO STAY OPEN TILL MIDNIGHT

NEW VACCINATION DATES ANNOUNCED FOR COSTA BLANCA AND VALENCIAN COMMUNITY