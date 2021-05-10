A serial robber who targeted cars around Alicante has been sent to jail after 125 arrests for the same crime.

The 45-year old man is a drug addict.

His only source of income was to break into cars and seize valuables which were sold to fund his habit.

His last act was in April when he broke into a car boot.

He fled with €2,000 of items when the vehicle owner confronted him.

Unfortunately for the thief, a wallet with his ID cards fell out of his pocket leading to a prompt arrest by the Policia Nacional.

A court jailed him pending an exhaustive probe of his activities.

He had already been detained 20 times for similar crimes this year.

The man attracted police interest last year after a wave of car break-ins in the Alicante area.

He’d actually had three short stretches in jail in 2020 before being bailed each time.

Each time he was locked up, car burglary reports plummeted.

That immediately changed the day after he was freed from prison.

The level of desperation from the Spaniard was so severe that one of his arrests this year was for robbing a child of €5.

