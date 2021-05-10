VULNERABLE people in Marbella enjoyed a decent meal thanks to the generosity of Specsavers Ópticas.

The city’s branch of the opticians donated 100 hot meals, working together with Sofia Restaurante. The popular opticians was able to provide complete meals, with fresh and healthy produce, to members of the community who are struggling in these difficult times.

Nerea Galdos Little, Antonio Belón and Lola Puerto

The charity Caritas and the association Hermandad Cristo del Amor put together a list of recipients who needed support. Antonio Belón, Teniente Hermano Mayor of the association was very happy to receive the donations. Councillor José Eduardo Diaz commended Specsavers Ópticas for their generosity.

Director of Specsavers Ópticas Marbella, Nerea Galdos-Little, was delighted to support such a worthy cause, ‘We know that times are hard for many at the moment and we wanted to do our bit for our community,’ she says. ‘I was delighted to be able to donate the hot meals and to support a local business to achieve our aim of assisting those people in Marbella who have been adversely affected by the pandemic. It was such a pleasure to fund this important cause and to work alongside Sofia and Lola from Sofia Restaurante to prepare these meals and we look forward to working together on more charitable initiatives in the future.’

Nerea Galdos Little and Lola Puerto

Specsavers Ópticas is also raising money to fund the vital work of the ONCE Foundation for Guide Dogs (FOPG), breeding and training guide dogs and placing them with people with severe visual impairment, enabling them to live the fullest lives possible. Donations are being collected in store and they recently completed a virtual dog walk in aid of the charity.

To donate to the charity campaign for the ONCE Foundation for Guide Dogs (FOPG) or get a complete eye test, visit the store on Avenida Ricardo Soriano 12 or visit www.specsavers.es to find out more.