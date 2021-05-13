SCORCHING temperatures are set to sizzle inland Malaga this weekend with the Costa del Sol seeing a more moderate rise in temperatures.

Spain’s met office, AEMET has forecast ‘unseasonable warmth’ throughout Spain as the mercury is set to rocket over the next few days due to the entry of a mass of warm air which will extend from the south of the peninsula.

After several days of relatively moderate temperatures for this time of year, the heat will become more intense on Saturday with scorching heat set to grip inland Malaga.

As of Saturday, thermometers will soar by ten degrees to peak at 35ºC in areas such as Antequera and the Guadalhorce Valley.

On the coast, meanwhile, the temperature rise will be milder due to a shift in the wind to a cooler easterly wind, Levante, although there will be times in the capital when temperatures may also exceed 30ºC.

On Sunday, temperatures will be even higher, rising to 36ºC in Alora, where the minimum temperature will not drop below 18ºC, with 35ºC expected in Coin.

Antequera and Ronda will also exceed 30ºC, with 33ºC and 31ºC respectively.

On Monday, the sizzling heat will continue, with 35ºC predicted in Velez and 32ºC in Marbella and the capital.

It will not be until Tuesday when the thermometers will drop back to the seasonal average.

