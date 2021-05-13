GUADALEST hotel, Cases Noves, has received the best possible news after more than a year facing up to the Covid crisis.

The boutique hotel set in the steep Guadalest valley above Benidorm has been awarded with a raft of accolades from Tripadvisor.

Awards include Best Small Hotel in Spain, eighth best in Europe, and 22nd in the world.

The hotel also received the plaudit of Best Romantic Hotel in Spain, best in Europe, and second best in the world!





OLD SPANISH CHARM: Cases Noves Boutique Hotel, Guadalest

Sitting in the heart of Guadalest village, the five-bedroomed boutique hotel is an old family home, built in 1932, that still retains all of it’s old Spanish charm and character.

With views of the Mediterranean Sea from it’s dining terrace, it specialises in quality personal service with an a la carte menu using fresh ingredients sourced on the same day.





PERFECT COMFORT: Five individual rooms and suites with breathtaking views

Indeed, guests are invited to use a special app to order their evening meal, as it may not be determined until the early afternoon, when people are normally out enjoying the local beauty of Guadalest and the valley.

The Olive Press spoke with delighted owners, Sofi Alonso Balaguer and Toni Serrano Ortuño, who admitted: “It’s been a rough year for everyone – a year where closeness and personal service has been almost impossible with social distancing.”

MEAL WITH A VIEW: Dining and looking down towards the Mediterranean Sea

Continuing: “We’ve barely been able to interact with people, so this recognition makes us reaffirm that people value immaterial things, and that makes us proud and eager to move forward.”

The couple wanted to thank all previous guests for their reviews and continuing faith in their “little hotel.”

ABOUT GUADALEST

The historic village is arguably the jewel in Alicante’s crown!

It has everything you would want from Spain – history, art, culture, great vistas, and fantastic restaurants.

Situated on a rocky hillside overlooking the Guadalest Reservoir and its penetrating turquoise blue waters, El Castell de Guadalest is the favourite destination for millions of tourists every year.

RICH HISTORY: Guadalest has castle, museums and artisan shops

The village surrounding the medieval castle is equally delightful, with charming streets packed with bustling artisan shops, selling local produce and quality souvenirs.

Normally only reached by tourist bus from larger Costa Blanca towns and cities, the village comes alive during the day, with the hustle and bustle of keen travellers and lovers of old Spain.

CRYSTAL BLUE: Waters of the Guadalest Reservoir

But once the last coach has gone, Guadalest has an entirely different appeal – that of calm, serenity, and peace.

With stunning vistas in every direction, Guadalest has attractions to suit every taste.

