BRITISH residents in Alicante Province can join a series of ‘Zoom’ webinars to ask questions about living in Spain in the post-Brexit era.

The events have been organised by Alicante Provincial Council and the first one is this Thursday(May 20) at 10.30 am.

The authority says they want to give the latest information for the 80,000 British people that live in the area, as well as the many UK visitors that come to the Costa Blanca on holiday or for extended visits.

International Resident deputy, Juan de Dios Navarro, said: “Our objective to is to keep British residents up-to-date with all the necessary details to make their stay easier in addition to providing help to people trying to get residency.”

The council has already activated a new webpage with all the latest information over Brexit for local British residents at www.ciudadanosextranjeros.es

Juan de Dios Navarro will be taking part in Thursday’s webinar alongside British Consul-General, Sarah-Jane Morris, and regional consular policy officer, Lorna Geddie.

A simultaneous Spanish-English translation will also be available.

To register for the webinar, then you can sign up at the following link:

https://diputacionalicante.zoom.us/…/WN_mmc8yA1bTG…

Two further sessions are planned through to June 10 to look at health and COVID vaccinations, as well as procedures related to living in Spain.

