RESIDENTS of Gibraltar are tentatively celebrating as the government have revealed that for the first time in just under a year there are zero active COVID-19 cases among residents and visitor alike.

The welcome news was announced by the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo yesterday, the day before the Rock opens up a travel corridor with the UK.

For the past six weeks, Gibraltar has had a zero incidence rate among residents, an enviable statistic as the region hopes to return to normal.

However yesterday marked the first day since July 21 2020 that there have been no active cases amongst both visitors and residents.

Picardo is hesitant to let down his guard but remains optimistic that it is a positive sign of things to come.

“Although this achievement is a step in the right direction, we must still be cautious.” said Picardo.

“We do however welcome this fantastic news, one day before the UK reopens its travel corridor with Gibraltar and we start welcoming British tourists. This allows me to trust that we are on the right track to regain the life we ??had before this pandemic.”

Picardo has also noted that the Gibraltar government is closely monitoring the new Indian Strain of the virus that is currently being investigated in the UK.

“We are currently keeping a close eye on news from the UK regarding the Indian variant and we remain in a position to review our entry policy to visitors from the UK if needed.” he said.

Since the start of the pandemic, 4,286 cases have been confirmed in Gibraltar with 4.192 recoveries and 94 deaths recorded relating to COVID-19.