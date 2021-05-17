THE Balearic government has revealed the new coronavirus restrictions which will come into effect from May 23.

Announcing the measures at a press conference today, government spokesman and tourism minister, Iago Negueruela, said that the Balearics Islands were approaching the ‘final stages of the de-escalation plan’ which so far, has been ‘exemplary’.

Under the new restrictions, the curfew has been put forward by one hour and will be in force from midnight to 6am the next day.

The number of people permitted in social gatherings has also been increased from six to eight people.

As for bars and restaurants, the interior areas will be allowed to be used only if the establishment does not have a terrace.

This may spell particularly good news for the 80% of restaurants in Mallorca without a terrace who have not been able to open under the current measures.

In regards to controls at ports and airports, a traveller from Spain will still have to present a negative PCR to be granted entry into the Balearics.

It comes after flight bookings to Mallorca soared following the announcement that German citizens would not have to quarantine on their return home if they have been vaccinated against the virus.

The news was revealed on the same day Balearic president Francina Armengol and tourism minister Iago Negueruela travelled to Berlin on an official tour to promote the archipelago as a safe destination for travel this summer.

Here, they also revealed a special initiative to cover the cost to repatriate any tourist diagnosed with COVID-19 while on holiday, provided that they quarantine in one of the government’s regulated hotels.

Under the Balearic rules, a COVID-19 positive result means that an individual must quarantine for a minimum of 10 days, a caveat that has put many off from booking their holidays abroad.

