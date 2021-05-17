NEW COVID-19 cases have produced their highest May weekend total in the Valencian Community.

Health ministry figures released tonight(May 17) show 387 new infections since last Friday.

That’s 101 more than the previous weekend, and 39 up on the first weekend of May.

It’s unclear what has fuelled the rise as major changes to restrictions including reopening the border and reducing the curfew only started on May 9.

An additional seven deaths were reported today, including five cases dating back to betweeen January and March.

The pandemic death toll in the Valencian Community is now 7,407, a rise of 35 over a week, with most of the fatalities late-reported cases from earlier this year.

Hospital admission figures have shown their regular slight weekend rise with 159 people being treated today, compared to 155 last Friday.

There are 18 fewer people in hospital compared to a week ago.

The number of people in intensive care is up two on the Friday total and stands on 37, which is nine down on a week-to-week basis.

