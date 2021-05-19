ORIHUELA City Council has agreed the contract to commence works on the cycle-lane between Orihuela and Montepinar.

Once layout verification is signed off on the project, Aglomerados del Sureste will start on the long-awaited facility on the CV-870 Orihuela-Montepinar road.

Work is expected to cost 227,780 euros over a period of three months.





The CV-870 is already a very popular route for cyclists, for both leisure and commuting.

The council said the aim of this project is to unite the section that runs between the existing roundabout, which gives access to Orihuela on the N-340 and the beginning of the CV-868, La Matanza road, a road managed by the Alicante Provincial Council, nearby to the Montepinar Urbanization in Orihuela.

Sources admit that the City Council of Orihuela is committed to maintaining sustainable mobility and the health of citizens.

In the long term, the plan is to make bicycles one of the main axes of future policies in alignment with that commitment to the search for more sustainable mobility.

