TWO online advisory talks aimed specifically at foreign residents are being organised by Orihuela City Council in June.

The first will deal with ‘Post Brexit’ issues, and will be directed especially to British residents, giving advice and useful information about living in Spain, clarifying any myths and rumours.

The second will deal with taxes in Spain and will include talks about SUMA taxes, tourist apartments, taxes for non-residents and income taxes.

COUNCILLOR FOR INTERNATIONAL RESIDENTS: Mariola Rocamora

Talks will be given in both English and Spanish.

Councillor for International Residents, Mariola Rocamora, announced that both conferences will start at 11:30am on June 2nd and 3rd.

Rocamora explained that: “The last talks we held the first week of May were very well received and we believe that it is necessary to continue informing and advising our international neighbours.”

These talks will be held through the digital platform Zoom and to register it will be necessary to send an email to residentes@orihuela.es





