COVID-19 hospitalisations have dropped to below 150 patients in the Valencian Community.

The latest figures from the regional health ministry tonight(May 18) showed there were 148 people being treated in hospitals for the coronavirus.

That’s 11 less than yesterday and a 23 patient reduction on a week-to-week basis.

There are now 34 people in regional ICUs compared to 37 yesterday and 40 a week ago.

The only statistical concern is a rise, albeit not very steep, in new COVID-19 cases.

After the largest weekend new case count recorded in May, today’s total of 136 new infections is 37 higher on the indicative week-to-week comparison, and nine more than a fortnight ago.

Just four deaths have been reported today, which consist of one fatality in the last week with the three other deaths dating back to January and February.

It means the regional pandemic death toll now stands at 7,411.

Overall the situation remains very positive in the Valencian Community which maintains the lowest infection rate in Spain at around 30 cases per 100,000 as opposed to the national average of around 155 cases per 100,000 people.

