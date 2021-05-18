RYANAIR is resuming UK flights to Murcia’s international airport from this Friday(May 21).

The first service to Corvera will be from Manchester, followed by flights from Birmingham and Bournemouth in the first week of June.

The Irish budget carrier is also planning to fly from Glasgow before mid-June.

Despite Spain only being on the UK ‘Amber’ travel list, the services will provide an alternative to current schedules operating further north out of Alicante-Elche airport.

Ryanair’s chief executive, Michael O’Leary, said: “I am very confident that Spain will be added to the ‘Green’ list from June.”

O’Leary claimed that flight bookings for Spain are ‘running very strong’.

The Ryanair Corvera flights will join international routes that started earlier in May operated by TUI out of Antwerp and Brussels in Belgium.

The only other current service out of Corvera is a weekly flight to the Canary Islands.

The projection for the summer is that Corvera will operate services to 17 airports in three countries with 32 weekly flights, including additional UK routes.

Domestic connections over the holiday season will go to Oviedo, Mallorca, Barcelona, Santander, Bilbao and Menorca.

