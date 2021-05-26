Skygazers in Spain are set to be treated to a super celestial event tonight.

The sky will be lit up by the so-called ‘flower moon’, which typically appears in May around the same time petal are in full bloom.

The moon will look extra big and bright from around 6pm onwards, as the moon inches towards its closest point with the Earth.

However the best time to take in the supermoon will be around middnight.

A supermoon happens when a full moon occurs at the same time, or close to the time, that the moon reaches its closest point to the Earth – a point called perigee.

If you can stay up for the main event, it will be well worth it, since tonight’s flower moon also coincides with a lunar eclipse, turning the moon red.

