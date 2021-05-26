A TEAM of detectives have arrested two men following a spate of armed robberies on the Costa del Sol.

The men, believed to be from Italy, were wanted in connection to a series of eight thefts in the Puerto Banus area of Marbella.

Police have been on the hunt for members of an organised crime gang targeting owners of luxury watches.

Officers revealed that they had spent weeks strung to catch surveillance-savvy crooks, who often used firearms to intimidate their victim into handing over watches worth thousands of euros before fleeing the scene on a motorbike with a false registration plate.

Two Italian men, aged 31 and 41, have been charged for their alleged involvement in robberies with violence or intimidation, the falsification of documents, illegal possession of weapons and belonging to a criminal group.

