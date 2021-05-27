A Valencian Community hospital worker has been accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl who was in a semi-conscious state after an operation.

The Policia Nacional have arrested a 50-year-old man, who was jailed after appearing in court.

He was detained after a complaint from the child’s mother and the head of the hospital.

Details of where the assault happened have been withheld.

The police saaid the man was arrested in a ‘Valencian Community town’ on Monday(May 25).

He worked in a non-medical role as a hospital guardian.

The job role provides support to medical staff and helps patients and visitors, including supervising access to family rooms.

It’s alleged that the worker touched the teenage girl inappropriately while she was still under the effect of the anaesthetic that she was given before her operation.

A nurse spotted the assault and reported the incident to hospital management.

The girl’s mother was told what happened and the police were called in to investigate.