AS part of the international carriers rejuvenation plan, Qatar Airways has announced that it will be resuming flights to Malaga from June 2.

The flights between Malaga and the Qatari capital Doha will run from June 2 through to September 12 and operate two flights per week, on a Friday and a Sunday.

The reinstating of flights to Malaga will coincide with new flights from both Madrid and Barcelona, with a total of 22 flights per week between Spain and Qatar.

Spain has been a priority for Qatar ever since news broke that Spain would be relaxing entry for international travellers on June 2.

CEO of the Qatar Airways group, Akbar Al Baker, emphasised the importance of the connections between their two countries, stating, “Spain has always been a strategically important country for our airline, as reflected in our close collaboration with Iberia.”

On the importance of Malaga in the airlines routes, Al Baker explained that the Andalucian city is a key stepping stone for popular get-aways like Marbella and Puerto Banus.

Al Baker also highlighted the benefits of travellers arriving into Doha from Malaga.

“From here, Spanish tourists will be able to enjoy over 140 destinations from our international airport, including the Maldives, Seychelles and Zanzibar.”

Qatar Airways has long had a strong link with Spain, leading to partnering up with Spanish carrier Iberia in 2017.

The two major airlines operate a codeshare system in which Iberia passengers will benefit from access to 36 international destinations on Qatar’s Global Network, and vice versa.

This agreement was renewed in January this year, with Iberia Group Chief Executive, Javier Sanchez-Prieto explaining, “The extension of the codeshare agreement with Qatar Airways is very good news for us.”

“At Iberia we work so that, when countries eliminate their restrictions, we can offer our clients the widest and most comprehensive network possible.”

