MOVIE buffs are flocking to Malaga next week for the 24th edition of the Malaga Film Festival which will run from 3-13 June.

Held at venues across the city, including the Cervantes Theatre and the Albeniz Cinema, this year’s festival shows no signs of slowing down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival celebrates the city’s passion for cinema with a vibrant programme of film, discussion, workshops and social events and will remain one of the largest festivals in Malaga despite the COVID-19 safeguarding measures in place.

In the face of the pandemic, organisers are determined that this year’s Malaga Film Festival will be better than ever.

Some 150 films will be presented over the next ten days and in order to adhere to tsocial distancing requirements, the cinema screenings will only have a 50% capacity this year.

Unlike in previous years, there will also be no red carpet as this year’s event, but you could still spot a celebrity or two.

The Malaga Film Festival has yet to release its official VIP attendee list, but as the Gala Presentation Night has already sold out, it’s likely that there will be plenty of famous faces there for the main event.

You can secure tickets to see films at the Malaga Film Festival either from the box offices at the venues involved in the festival, or online.

Tickets for most of the films available cost €3.50 at the box office or from €4.40 online.

