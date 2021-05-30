THE King of Spain has received his first COVID-19 vaccination, joining more than 5million people who have been given the jab across the country.

His Majesty King Felipe got his jab in the Wizink Centre in the Spanish capital of Madrid, according to official palace sources.

It is understood the King went to the hospital for the vaccine after marking National Armed Forces Day alongside the Queen.

King Felipe turned 53 years old in January, making him eligible to get his vaccination alongside the rest of the Spanish population his age.

Meanwhile Queen Letizia, who is five years his junior, has not yet been called to receive her jab.

Last month royal sources said the pair would ‘wait their turn’ for the coronavirus vaccines like everyone else and would not be fast-tracked because of their royal status.

It comes after the King’s sisters nfantas Elena and Cristina came under fire for securing private vaccinations in Abu Dhabi while visiting their father, King Emeritus Juan Carlos.

The King’s mother, Queen Sofìa, however, waited until she was eligible for the jab and was vaccinated on the 17th of March and on the 9th of April with her two doses of the vaccine at the El Pardo-Fuencarral medical centre in Madrid.

READ MORE:

Spanish royals stun as they step out at El Pardo palace