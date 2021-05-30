THE Benidorm Mayor has called for the region to be given a travel corridor with the UK.

In a direct plea to the UK’s Prime Minister, Toni Perez said: “Come on Boris – Benidorm is safe!”

“The numbers are so low in the Valencia region and even lower in Benidorm.

“These numbers should be our guarantee to be on the green list.”

The UK accounts for 40% of tourists in the Costa Blanca resort but businesses have been crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently travellers from the UK have, since May 24, been allowed in to Spain without the need for a PCR test, although Spain remains on the UK’s amber list as a travel destination.

On Friday Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez that people from anywhere in the world would be allowed to enter the country from June 7, provided they were fully vaccinated.

Sanchez also confirmed that from June 7 Spain would be taking part in a trial of the EU Covid-19 certificate that will allow those who can prove immunity either through vaccine record, PCR test or recent recovery from coronavirus, to travel easily between member states.

