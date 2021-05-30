POPULAR Costa Blanca entertainer, Stevie Spit, has been appointed patron of the help group, Samaritans in Spain.

HONOURED: Stevie Spit BEM

Spit, an accomplished female entertainer and comedy artiste, has been entertaining crowds in Spain for over 30 years.

His dedication to fundraising and raising awareness for various causes earned him a British Empire Medal (BEM) in the New Year Honours List, 2019.

His services to the community continued in earnest later that year when he helped coordinate the Live Lounge events on social media, with local acts entertaining thousands during lockdown.

On accepting the role of Patron to Samaritans in Spain, Stevie said: “I am extremely honoured to be involved in a charity that is looking after the wellbeing of English-speaking people in Spain.”

With reference to the 2019 floods and 2020 pandemic, he continued: “These couple of years have been so challenging for so many, and this charity really is helping to save lives”.

STEVIE SPIT BEM: “This charity really is helping save people’s lives”

Spit started his professional career in 1987, performing in London’s West End, eventually taking his talents around the world, appearing in many musicals.

He has also written his own material and put together a variety of shows.

In the weeks since his appointment earlier this month, Spit has already helped to raise over €2,000 for Samaritans in Spain, and has plans to raise even more.

Donna Williams, Trustee for Samaritans in Spain and President elect, added: “We are delighted that Stevie has decided to work with us and I am personally looking forward to developing a partnership that not only raises money but increases awareness.”

“We have seen a massive hike in calls to our Freephone number, which is of course a double-edged sword and we just want as many people as possible to know that we are there for them, if ever they need us,” she continued.

Samaritans in Spain can be contacted from 10am to 10pm on FREEPHONE 900 525 100.To donate, please go to www.samaritansinspain.com

IN RELATED NEWS: WHO ARE the British nationals in Spain handed medals by Queen in 2020 New Year Honour list?