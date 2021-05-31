A Torrevieja landmark is getting a major makeover to repair damage caused by coastal erosion.

The ‘Hombre de Mar'(Man of the Sea) statue, was designed by Catalan sculptor, Josep Ricart i Maimar, and officially unveiled in May 1975.

The statue graces the Paseo Juan Aparicio promenade and is viewed as a key Torrevieja symbol as it celebrates the city’s strong ties to the fishing industry.

Deep cleansing work will done using pressurised water in addition to filling in several cracks with mortar.

A number of fissures will also be dealt with at the base of the statue.

