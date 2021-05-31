A mass brawl involving 30 people spilled out onto a Benidorm street outside a bar hosting an illegal party.

Four guests aged between 18 and 20 years have been arrested by the Policia Nacional.

The unnamed bar in an undisclosed area of the resort had received previous police visits over parties that may have broken COVID-19 safety rules.

The latest incident saw several police patrols sent to the area after an emergency call reported a violent free-for-all.

Officers arrived to find a large group of young people standing around in the vicinity of the bar.

Many of them had noticeable facial injuries.

The Policia Nacional said that motorcycle helmets and drinks glasses were used as weapons during the fight.

Four Spaniards were detained for instigating the disturbance with inquiries continuing over the illegal party.

READ MORE POLICE OFFICER HIT DURING RAID ON ILLEGAL PARTY IN ALICANTE