A 55-year-old Orihuela pervert was stopped from hooking up for sex with a boy aged under 14 after the Policia Nacional tracked down his IP address.

The man made contact with the youngster via social media and a sex dating website.

He then groomed him as they exchanged emails and intimate photos.

The boy’s mother found out about what was going on.

That included her son agreeing to meet the man in a remote area of Orihuela.

She reported the pervert to the Policia Nacional who used the man’s email address to find out where he lived.

A report has been filed with prosecutors and the Orihuela Investigating Court.

