POLICE have arrested a woman for allegedly cutting off the penis of a bar owner where she worked in Barcelona.

The man was taken to hospital after the incident but it was not known if he had had surgery to reattach his penis.

The woman gave herself up to police and told officers the man tried to rape her so she fought him off with a knife.

She claimed the bar owner had forced her to have non-consensual sex on a number of occasions.

The Mossos d’Esquadra, the Catalan regional police, said the incident happened late on Monday night at a bar in Sant Andreu de la Barca.

The woman has been detained on suspicion of causing injury.

Police have opened a parallel investigation into the bar owner for alleged sexual offences.

