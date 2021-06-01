A night curfew introduced in late October in the Valencian Community will end this Monday(June 7).

Despite a slight rise in new COVID-19 cases, Valencian president, Ximo Puig, confirmed in Elche today(June 1) that the restriction will expire at 11.59 pm on June 7.

There had been some speculation in recent days that there might be a curfew extension, but that has been ruled out.

The Valencia region along with the Balearic Islands have been the only parts of Spain to keep a curfew going since the State of Alarm ended on May 9.

Ximo Puig said: “The decision to end the curfew has been influenced by the fact that the Valencian Community has had 11 consecutive weeks of COVID infections being below the 50 cases per 100,000 people threshold.”

Numbers though have gone up in the last fortnight from just below 30 cases to 34.7, due to increased mobility.

Hospital admissions have slightly risen but coronavirus deaths have virtually disappeared.

The Valencian government’s COVID committee will meet this Thursday(June 3) to discuss what changes, if any, they will make to non-curfew measures.

They have powers over all business opening hours, including hospitality, in addition to how many people can meet in a group.

Ximo Puig has also opened the door to a possible limited return of nightlife businesses that were closed last August.

Nightlife operators have been allowed to trade on the same licences as bars and restaurants, which means they have to close at 12.30 am under current rules.

READ MORE INTERNATIONAL CRUISE SHIPS RETURN TO ALICANTE LATER THIS MONTH

MAY WEEKEND COVID CASES REACH A HIGH IN THE VALENCIAN COMMUNITY

PUIG’S ‘PRUDENCE’ APPEAL IN RECORD WEEK FOR COVID-19 VACCINATIONS