GIBRALTAR was made a whole lot more colourful yesterday as across the territory it hoisted rainbow flags to celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

Throughout the month of June, the Rock will be celebrating equality and inclusion for all regardless of gender identity, and to raise awareness of the social issues faced by members of the LGBTQ+ community.

“The importance of raising awareness in relation to the LGTBQ+ issues cannot be underestimated if we want to build an outright inclusive society in Gibraltar,” said The Minister for Equality, the Hon Samantha Sacramento.

Rainbow flags raised outside the St Bernardo Hospital

Yesterday, rainbow flags were raised outside numerous municipal buildings and in the office of The Minister for Equality.

Last night, the Moorish Castle stood proud with the colours of the rainbow projected onto its ancient walls, an event that will be repeated throughout the month.

“We will celebrate with colour and a sense of pride with the realisation that Gibraltar is more inclusive today than it has ever been and our work will continue,” said Sacramento.

The Moorish Castle lit up last night with the colours of the LGBTQ+ flag.

As part of the celebration, residents of Gibraltar have been encouraged to watch and share a video compiled by the Gibraltar government to promote respect and inclusion for all members of the community.

The link to submit videos can be found here.

Over the past 10 years, the government has been working hard to modernise its laws regarding LGBTQ+ issues.

The LGBTQ+ flag flying proudly in the office of the Minister for Equality, the Hon Samantha Sacramento MP

In 2014 it transformed its Civil Partnership Act, followed by the Civil Marriage Amendment Act and then a major overhaul in recognising homophobic crimes as hate crimes in the 2013 and 2015 legislation.

Throughout this month, the Rock will host a variety of workshops and events associated with LGBTQ+ communities, details of which can be found on www.gibraltar.gov.gi

