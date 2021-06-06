THE WMO (World Meteorological Organisation) just published its latest report on our climate.

Before we get to it’s damning conclusions, let me explain a bit more about the WMO.

The World Meteorological Organisation is the United Nations’ authoritative voice on weather, climate and water….A more educated nucleus of the world’s finest scientific minds you won’t find.

Forget the much publicised irrational and idiotic Trump rhetoric about there being no global warming crisis. THERE IS.

Boris Johnson said the same about COVID, it turns out. It does exist. He got it.

But Trump’s motives are simply impure, bowing to the lobbying pressure of the damaging fossil fuel industries.

This report clearly states climate data predicts THE LIKELIHOOD OF REACHING 1.5 DEGREES IN THE NEXT 5 YEARS. Wow!

And these odds are increasing with time.

“THERE IS A 90% CHANCE OF AT LEAST ONE YEAR BETWEEN NOW AND 2025 BECOMING THE WARMEST ON RECORD,” the report continues.

So what does this mean?

Simply put:

-Increasing heat, drought and insect outbreaks

-Increased wildfires

-Declining water supplies

-Reduced agricultural yields

-Health impacts in cities due to heat

-Flooding and erosion in coastal areas.

In short, increasing death rates and misery.

I think this is more than a much needed wake up call.

Action is needed to slash greenhouse gas emissions, achieve carbon neutrality and embrace a greener , renewable and sustainable future.

Last year, 2020, the global average temperature was 1.2C above the pre-industrial baseline. Around the world we saw this evidenced in rising sea levels, melting sea ice, extreme weather and as a consequence a detrimental effect on socio-economic development.

The Paris Agreement seeks to keep global temperature rise THIS CENTURY well below 2C above pre-industrial levels.

There are 79 years of this century left – we are doing dismally.

The G-7 Leaders Summit is being held in the UK from June 11.

Climate Change is high on the agenda. Let’s hope we don’t get more regurgitated political waffle and have positive measurable actions instead.

Finally, readers of this column know I often turn to music to help convey my message.

HEART OF GOLD: Neil Young

Neil Young released in 2014 an album called Storytone. I love the track Who’s Gonna Stand Up. It’s a powerful, orchestral climate change song which hits right where it hurts.

“Protect the wild, tomorrow’s child

Protect the land from the greed of man

Take out the dams, stand up to oil

Protect the plants and renew the soil

End fossil fuel, draw the line

Before we build one more pipeline

End fracking now, let’s save the water

And build a life for our sons and daughters

Damn the dams, save the rivers

Starve the takers and feed the givers

Let’s build the green and save the world

We’re the people known as EARTH

Who’s gonna stand up and save the Earth?

Who’s gonna say that she’s had enough?

Who’s gonna take on the big machine?

Who’s gonna stand up and save the Earth?

THIS ALL STARTS WITH YOU AND ME

I simply couldn’t put it better…No one is immune to the effects of Global Warming.

So who IS gonna stand up and save the World?

Are you?

Martin Tye AIB

+34 638145664 ( Spain Phone )